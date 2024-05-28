Featured

My presidency will advance African unity — Mornah

Donald Ato Dapatem Politics May - 28 - 2024 , 00:21

A presidential candidate hopeful for the People’s National Convention (PNC), Bernard A. Mornah, has given the assurance that his presidency will restore the leadership and active cooperation of Ghana in advancing African unity.

This, he explained, was the surest way to transform the lives of Ghanaians and other citizens of Africa. Mr Mornah announced this in his message to mark the African Union (AU) Day. This year’s AU Day was on the theme: “Education fit for the 21st century”.

‘‘Education rooted in our African identity, reflective of our history and aspirations, and transformative in its approach to give meaning to 'the black man is capable of managing his own affairs' is needed now more than ever,” he said.

“This is a personal commitment I hold dear, convinced in my bones, and passionate about working with you in Ghana to champion on the African stage. A new leader, new direction and new Ghana beckons to work with others on the continent to realise our dreams,” he added.

Mr Mornah explained that the governance challenges witnessed in many parts of Africa, including the take-overs of civilian governments, and their populations' street protests to question the real allegiance of their elected leaders, were stark reminders of the need to fix the educational systems.

“For my country Ghana, educating the population to recognise the role and place of the nation in advancing meaningful continental unity to achieve a united central bank, currency, military, growth in trade and commerce should be a leadership priority,” he added.

Pan-Africanism

Mr Mornah, who is also known for his staunch Pan-Africanist stance, said as a firm believer in the ability of Africans to re-write the narrative about its fortunes, commemorating this day should be “a call to reflect deeply on the needed structural changes to advance our progress”.

He said given the myriad of challenges the citizens of Africa faced, he would have expected the leadership of the AU to focus the theme on the next century in addition to the present.

The vision of the Africa We Want for 2063 is less than five decades away. He noted that the dream and vision of the forebears of the AU, which the continent had struggled to achieve, were several decades ahead of their contemporaries in other parts of the world.

Mr Mornah said the evidence around Africa should really challenge the various governments to chart a path different from the educational systems which have produced the quality of human resources it presently had.