Minority will thoroughly scrutinize National Cathedral expenditure - Haruna Iddrisu

The Minority in Parliament says it will thoroughly scrutinize the expenditures going into the National Cathedral.
According to the MPs, there are so many controversies and a lack of openness in the building of the project that needs to be answered.
Speaking at a post-budget engagement in Ho, the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, said the Minority Caucus will leave no stone unturned when the 2023 budget is tabled for debate on Tuesday, November 29.
He assured that the Minority is not against the building of such a monument.
He however noted what he said were needful answers on the budgetary allocation, procurement, and other matters, missing from the conversation.
“Ghana is a secular state and a Republic which guarantees freedom of faith, freedom of conscience, and freedom of religion but when you make a budgetary allocation for the construction of a national cathedral at GH¢80 million, we must know what is the total cost of that project, how were procurements undertaken to assure value for money, what is the duration of the project, how much will it cost the State and when will the project be completed.”
“These are needful questions we will ask while we support it,” he added.
The project has seen a lot of controversies, as many Ghanaians continue to question the prudence of the state financing an edifice that is said to be President Akufo-Addo’s personal pledge to God.