Minority demands clarity on Public Enterprises Ministry

The vetting of the Minister designate for Public Enterprises, Mr Joseph Cudjoe, was briefly put on hold yesterday after the Minority Leader questioned the legality of the portfolio the nominee would occupy.
The Minority also questioned the role the designate would play as a minister of state.
The Minority Leader, Mr Haruna Iddrisu, strongly objected to the vetting of the nominee on grounds that there was no Executive Instrument (E.I.12) creating the ministry and was not recognised by law, a reason for which the Minority would not be part of the vetting process.
He stated that the Civil Service Ministries Instrument 2021, E.I. 12, featured the various ministries that were legally existent and the list excluded the Ministry of Public Enterprises.
The Minority raised the objection soon after Mr Cudjoe had taken his seat and given a little background of himself.
We demand clarity
Before he could fully introduce himself to the committee, Mr Iddrisu raised the preliminary objection to the committee proceeding with the vetting.
“Conspicuously lost in the E.I. is the Ministry for Public Enterprises. So if we do proceed to vet Honourable Cudjoe, are we vetting him as Minister of State or a minister heading a secretariat because within the meaning of E.I. 12 there is no Ministry for Public Enterprises,” he said.
He said while he had no issue in questioning the mandate of the President under Article 78, which gave him the Executive authority to appoint ministers, the President must make appointments in accordance with the law.
“At the personal level, I will not support a Ministry of Public Enterprises because every ministry is a public enterprise of a sort. To what ministry is Honourable Joseph Cudjoe going?” he asked.
He, therefore, requested the Office of the President to provide more clarity and guidance.
Mr Iddrisu said the Executive must not be encouraged to engage in illegal nominations, since it often took Parliament for granted, saying: “Yes, it is your power to do, but do so within the law.”
“So, accordingly, I am demanding clarity from the President. He should just give a formal letter clarifying the status of the minister. The President has fiduciary duty to the law and I find his appointment unsatisfactory,” he said.
“Mr Chairman, my application is before you; it is not my intention that we take sides in this national exercise, but momentarily for Honourable Cudjoe, our side will just sit and observe while we wait for clarity and better