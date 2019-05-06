Leadership of group championing 'Volta region' independence arrested (VIDEO)

The leadership of the Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF), a group based in Ho in the Volta Region agitating for the restoration of so-called Western Togoland as an independent state from Ghana have been arrested.
They were reportedly arrested in Ho on Sunday and airlifted to Accra.
The Chairman of the HSGF, Papavi Hogbedetor and eight others championing the independence of the Volta Region were said to have been picked on Sunday evening by a combined team of armed police and military personnel.
A video showing them being escorted has since been shared on social media.
The group was said to be in a meeting at about 5pm on Sunday when Kormi Kudzordzi was evacuated by the armed police and military men.
They were airlifted by a helicopter.
Mr Kudzordzi who is over 80 and claims to have the history of the plebiscite that added Volta Region to Ghana at his fingertips, has championed the independence of Volta region from present day Ghana.
They were said to be planning to declare Volta Region a state on its own on May 8 for which meetings were been held to that effect.
This is the second time members of the group have been arrested in similar fashion after a similar arrest on February 23, 2019 while they were going on a health walk.
They were later released on bail.
More to follow ...