Accra Mayor's vehicle catches fire whilst stationary (VIDEO)

A Toyota Landcruiser vehicle belonging to the Mayor of Accra, Mr Mohammed Adjei Sowah mysteriously caught fire last Saturday whilst stationary.
The vehicle, which had been reportedly parked for the past three days in the official residence of the Mayor at Ridge in Accra caught fire and burnt to ashes.
The Mayor is yet to officially comment on the incident, a video of which has since been shared on social media.
