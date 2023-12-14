I’m determined to win New Weija East Electoral Area — Sadiatu Issah

Juliet Akyaa Safo Politics Dec - 14 - 2023 , 06:24

Determined to help develop her community, Sadiatu Issah has taken the step to contest as the Assembly Member for the New Weija East Electoral Area in the Greater Accra Region.

Even as a first-timer, she was passionate, exhibiting the willpower to bring development to the electoral area as she spoke to this reporter.

“This is my first time contesting in the district elections.

I have lived in New Weija East for more than 20 years and I want to work together with the community to address major issues such as flooding, bad roads, poor drainage system and sanitation,” she said.

To her, the challenges faced within areas such as Old Barrier, Talented, Choice, ACC and others within her electoral area were long overdue and said something needed to be done about it.

Seven local government elections have been held in the country since 1988, with the eighth being this year and women’s participation continues to be low, making it difficult to attain the UN-recommended 30 per cent minimum threshold in representation.

This is worrying, particularly in a democratic state such as Ghana.

New Weija

However, for the New Weija East Electoral Area, one would say there is a balanced representation, as two of the four candidates contesting, are women.

Ms Issah is number four on the ballot.

She is confident that she will win the elections to bring her plans to fruition.

Among the changes she would bring, she indicated, included working with the municipal assembly, opinion leaders and community members to fix the deteriorating roads within the electoral area.

“Roads within the communities are so bad that people get scared to walk on them.

“So, for five years now, I have been preparing myself to contest the elections to bring a change to the community,” she said.