I’ll improve sanitation, revenue collection - New Ayawaso North MCE pledges

Daily Graphic Politics May - 09 - 2025 , 09:57 2 minutes read

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Ayawaso North, Haruna Mohammed Awal, has expressed his commitment to improving sanitation and revenue collection in the municipality.

He said the key areas of focus of his administration would be on sanitation, revenue mobilisation, development and infrastructure, and called for collaboration and teamwork among the staff of the assembly.

Mr Awal made the pledge when he met with heads of department of the Ayawaso North Municipal Assembly after taking office as the MCE for Ayawaso North last Monday at the Municipal offices in Maamobi.

The meeting was to ascertain the state of the administration of one of the most vibrant areas in the capital.

Mr Awal emphasised the need for new ideas to make the municipality one of the cleanest in Greater Accra and beyond.

The MCE was dismayed by the state of sanitation in the assembly and urged the Municipal Environmental Health Officer, Richard Donkor, to come up with innovative solutions to address the issue.

He also raised concerns about low internally generated revenue (IGF), which the finance officer attributed to lack of incentives and motivation for revenue collectors.

Assurance

Mr Awal assured the staff of the assembly that the office space constraints would be addressed, with plans to construct a new floor for staff within a year.

The MCE also encouraged staff to bring forward ideas for improving productivity and sustainable development in the municipality.

He said he would also ensure that the youth of the area benefitted from the national apprenticeship initiative recently launched by President Mahama to enhance more employment opportunities for the constituents.