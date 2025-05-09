NCCE, somaliland delegation confer with Speaker

Samuel Duodu Politics May - 09 - 2025 , 09:57 3 minutes read

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has commended the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) for its pivotal role in promoting democracy in the country.

He described the commission as "a formidable pillar in Ghana's democracy."

Mr Bagbin said the framers of the 1992 Constitution intentionally made NCCE a constitutional body to ensure its independence and freedom to operate.

"It was not for nothing that the framers of the 1992 Constitution decided to make NCCE a constitutional body, instead of a statutory one; so that they could enjoy the latitude of independence to freely operate," he noted.

Courtesy call

The Speaker made the commendation when the Chairperson of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), Kathleen Addy, led a delegation from the Somaliland Centre for Civic Education (SCCE) to pay a courtesy call on him at his office at the Parliament House last Tuesday.

The team from the SCCE, led by the Director-General at the Ministry of Parliamentary Relations and Constitutional Affairs of Somaliland, was in the country to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the NCCE.

The MoU between the two parties seeks to engender a partnership aimed at enhancing civic education in both countries.

Also included in the delegation was the Director of the Centre for Civic Education and Democracy in Somaliland, Abdirisak Yusuf Jama.

Partnership

The Speaker, in his remarks, acknowledged the commission's efforts in keeping democracy afloat in the country, despite some shortfalls in support.

Mr Bagbin assured the NCCE of Parliament's utmost support in its partnership with Somaliland and stressed the importance of the partnership.

"We assure you of Parliament's utmost support in ensuring that this partnership between NCCE and Somaliland takes shape and yields the anticipated result to the benefit of both countries and Africa at large," the Speaker said.

He reiterated Parliament's commitment to foster collaborations that promote civic education and democratic values, both locally and internationally.

Ms Addy, for her part, said the partnership was a result of the commission's reputation and the numerous inquiries it has received from other countries seeking to understand its establishment, operations and sustainability.

"The team from Somaliland has demonstrated a lot of enthusiasm and drive, meritorious of our support, which is why we found it expedient to officially enable their visit to you, get them to experience the evolution of our democracy, see the structures, which in the long run, can help them in their course of action," she explained.

Addy said the commission has constituted a consultancy wing to formalise and track such inquiries, highlighting NCCE's commitment to sharing its expertise and promoting democratic values globally.

Somaliland

The delegation from Somaliland, made up of Messrs Nur Abdi and Yusuf Jama, expressed their appreciation for the opportunity, adding they were fascinated by Ghana’s democracy and the role NCCE has played over the years in the consolidation of the same.

“We are therefore here to learn how this success was chalked up, take a cue from Ghana to know how the democratic institutions work in synergy,” Mr Nur Abdi said.