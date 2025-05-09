Featured

EC sets May 13 for Nkoranza North and South District elections

Graphic.com.gh Politics May - 09 - 2025 , 12:02 1 minute read

The Electoral Commission (EC) has set Tuesday, May 13, for the conduct of district level elections in the Nkoranza North and South districts. The EC will also conduct some by-elections in some electoral areas.

Prior to that, the Commission ill mount platforms for candidates to present themselves and their programmes to the electorate as well as answer pertinent questions.

This will take place from Friday, May 9 to Sunday, May 11, 2025.

A statement issued by the Electoral Commission, signed by Mr Samuel Tettey, the Deputy Chairperson in charge of Operations said at least one platform would be mounted in each electoral area and unit where elections would take place.

The platform would enable the electorate to assess the suitability of each candidate.

“Candidates and their supporters are advised to refrain from employing threats, force or intimidation to induce and compel voters to vote or refrain from voting during the elections, as these acts constitute election offenses,” the statement said.