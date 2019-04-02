Govt justifies appointment of Director for non-existing Keta Port

Government has justified the appointment of a Director for the yet-to-be built Keta Port in the Volta Region .
“GPHA has come up with an expression of interest for people who want to partner government to put up the port. So we have opened it up, so anyone who is interested in constructing the Keta Port is welcomed.
“What the gentleman is basically going to do is to engage, be a liaison, a contact person, a supervisor, between government, our agency the GPHA and the town. We need someone who will do that liaison work on behalf of
President Nana Akufo-Addo signed an Executive Instrument declaring the coastline at Keta as land designated for a seaport.
The proposed Keta Port is expected to be built around the Volta Lake in the town of Kedzi in the Keta municipality.
The seaport would add to two existing one, Takoradi in the Western region and Tema in the Greater Accra region.
