fbpx

Govt justifies appointment of Director for non-existing Keta Port

BY: Graphic.com.gh
Deputy Transport Minister, Titus Glover
Deputy Transport Minister, Titus Glover

Government has justified the appointment of a Director for the yet-to-be built Keta Port in the Volta Region.

According to Deputy Transport Minister, Titus Glover, the appointee, Dr Alexander Adusei Jr, will serve as a link between major stakeholders to oversee the actual construction of the Port.

The Minority in Parliament, who have criticised government for the appointment of Dr Edusei Jr, has since called on President Akufo-Addo to reverse the appointment since there was no justification for appointing a director to enjoy a monthly salary and allowances of about GH₵150,000 for a non-existing port.

Related: Reverse appointment of director for ‘non-existing’ Keta Port - Minority to Akufo-Addo

But, Mr. Glover in a radio interview with Accra based Citi FM insisted the selection of the Director is necessary because of an existing expression of interest by the Ghana Ports and Harbours Authority (GPHA) adding that, it is only fair to have a caretaker whose supervision will be more helpful than the financial implications.

Ghana News Headlines

For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page

“GPHA has come up with an expression of interest for people who want to partner government to put up the port.  So we have opened it up, so anyone who is interested in constructing the Keta Port is welcomed. Government cannot work alone without working with the people of Keta.”

“What the gentleman is basically going to do is to engage, be a liaison, a contact person, a supervisor, between government, our agency the GPHA and the town.  We need someone who will do that liaison work on behalf of government. That is why we have engaged this gentleman.  The work that he is going to do will be more beneficial than the cost.  I don’t think this is much of a problem because he is going to assist us”, he said.

The appointment

Dr. Alexander Adusei Jr. appointment letter, which was dated March 11, 2019, informed the board chairman of the Ghana Ports and Harbors Authority, asking him to give effect to the appointment in accordance with section 8 (5) of the GPHA Act.

President Nana Akufo-Addo signed an Executive Instrument declaring the coastline at Keta as land designated for a seaport.

The proposed Keta Port is expected to be built around the Volta Lake in the town of Kedzi in the Keta municipality.

The seaport would add to two existing one, Takoradi in the Western region and Tema in the Greater Accra region.

Credit: Citinewsroom.com