NPP launches operation win Krobo block in 2020

A Former Energy Minister and Chairman for the Eastern Regional Conflict Resolution Committee of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Boakye Agyarko, has declared the Lower Manya Krobo Constituency Parliamentary seat as a must win seat for the NPP.
He has, therefore, called for unity ahead of the 2020 election as he launched “operation win the Krobo block in 2020” at a ceremony in the constituency.
Constituency conference
He launched the operation at the Constituency Annual Conference at Odumase-Krobo last Sunday.
The engagement was part of series of encounters with party executives across the Krobo block.
The conference was attended by polling station executives, constituency executives and former party executives.
Mr Boakye Agyarko called on the rank and file of the party to work extra hard to achieve that result come December 2020.
He took the opportunity to take stock of the progress made over the period together with the challenges the party faced in the constituency.
But was quick to re-emphasised that the Lower Manya Krobo Constituency must be won in 2020 for both the presidential and parliamentary elections.
Mr Agyarko also called for unity among the rank and file of the party in the constituency to achieve the ultimate goal.
Remain united
The Second Eastern Regional Vice Chairman of the party, Mr Twum Barimah, who led the delegation from the regional level of the party, described the conference as the best ever witnessed in the region.
He also advised the NPP fraternity in the Lower Manya Krobo Constituency to remain united to be able to win the constituency seat for the NPP.
The Lower Manya Krobo Constituency NPP Chairman, Mr Charles Kwesi Borkor, who also addressed the conference, called for unity ahead of the 2020 elections.
He continued to expressed his heartfelt appreciation to Mr Boakye Agyarko for supporting the party in the Lower Manya Krobo Constituency as well as the entire Krobo block.
The MCE for Lower Manya Krobo Municipality, Mr Simon Kweku Tetteh, had the opportunity to give an account of the several government projects and policies that the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality was currently benefiting from.
He pledged his commitment to remain neutral as the party goes to the polls soon to elect a Parliamentary candidate to represent the constituency.