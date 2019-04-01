'Dumsor is back: Admit it and publish load-management timetable' - NDC to govt

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has urged the government to admit that the days of the much-feared intermittent power outages popular known as ‘
dumsor’ are back .
Below is a copy of the NDC statement
DUMSOR IS BACK: ADMIT IT AND PUBLISH LOAD-MANAGEMENT TIMETABLE NOW.
The National Democratic Congress (NDC) takes notice of the undesirable return of rampant and consistent power outages popularly christened as ''Dumsor''. We wish to register our dismay and discomfiture at the fact that the entire country has been experiencing power outages for months
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
Whilst Government spokespersons, including the Energy Minister, have over the period resorted to stonewalling excuses, and sometimes crafty subterfuge in an annoying attempt to explain away genuine concerns of Ghanaians, it has now become as clear as daylight that we are indeed in abnormal times.
The fact of the matter is
It is important for the purposes of recollection, to remind the Ghanaian people of
Then, on March 13, 2019, a different narrative emerged through yet another statement after the problem persisted. This time around, the blame was laid on the construction work at the Pokuase interchange which had resulted in the re-routing of another transmission line.
The NDC reckons that in the situation we find ourselves, the least expected from the Akufo-Addo government is candour and truthfulness to the facts. The managers of the power sub-sector must be sincere and transparent with Ghanaians.
That the country is currently facing a deficit of power supply is a truism, and the earlier this power supply deficit (
DISTURBING HAPPENINGS IN THE ENERGY SECTOR.
Whilst Government, through the Energy Ministry and its
1. We are aware that the various Utility Companies have accumulated debt post the legacy debt to the tune of about GHS2 billion in just two years. It must be noted that the legacy debt was not occasioned by the erstwhile John Mahama/NDC Government.
This was debt accumulated from the days of President Rawlings through the John Kuffour Government to the last NDC Government, hence the christening ''legacy debt''. This debt has been estimated to be GH10 billion Cedis, according to the Akufo-Addo Government.
2. During the time of President John Dramani Mahama,
The sad reality
We immediately demand a published list of all the Utility Companies which benefited from the Energy Bond that was issued in 2018. The list must include how much each utility company was given and what the outstanding debt is.
3. Currently, almost all our State Owned Enterprises in the Energy Sector are in a precarious financial situation. PDS (formerly ECG) owes Independent Power Producers a colossal amount of about USD$1 Billion, whilst VRA owes Ghana Gas Company an amount of USD$735 million.
VRA is also indebted to ENI Gas to the tune of USD$160 million and Government of Ghana owes GRIDCO through ECG an amount of USD$171 million. This grim situation is having a debilitating effect on the power sector and adversely affecting Ghanaians.
4. The debt situation in the energy sector is being worsened by the continuous depreciation of the Cedi and the mismanagement of the NPP-appointed managers of the utility companies, and the PURC. These factors have hampered the ability of these utility companies to raise the needed money for fuel and other critical parts for their routine maintenance, hence the rampant disruptions in power supply.
5. It is important to note that most of our Power Plants run on both crude and gas, hence the current tie-in works at the western exclave should not be resulting in the power shortage we are experiencing now, particularly as this was a planned activity by Ghana Gas.
Therefore the explanation given by the Ministry of Energy through the CEO of Ghana Gas is simply untenable.
The attempt to also take Journalists to fuel discharging
6. It is important at this stage to remind the Ghanaian people that the erstwhile NDC government inherited a power sector that was saddled with many challenges
However, these challenges were efficiently dealt with by December 2015 by the Mahama Administration such that generation capacity was increased from a paltry 1,810 MW to 4,137.5 MW.
Also, the Mahama administration secured our fuel sources through the USD$1 Billion investment in the Atuabo gas processing plant which supplies about 100 million standard cubic feet of gas daily to our generation plants. As we mentioned before, the NDC government also introduced ESLA to deal with the indebtedness of the utilities.
It
CONCLUSION
The facts available to us on the happenings in our power sector point to a far scarier picture than the Akufo-Addo government is vainly seeking to portray. We
We call on the president and his appointees to confront this issue head-on by admitting that we are back in “Dumsor” and take urgent steps to resolve the situation. While at it,
Signed.
SAMMY GYAMFI National Communication Officer, NDC