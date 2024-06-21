Ghana requires honest, trustworthy leadership — Volta NDC

Timothy Gobah Politics Jun - 21 - 2024 , 09:51

The Volta Regional chapter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has stated that the country requires an experienced, competent, honest and trustworthy leadership to manage the affairs of the state.

It said the challenges facing the country could not be solved with jokes or lighthearted comparisons.

“Instead, it is the NDC's commitment to diligent, compassionate and effective governance that will steer our seriously sinking nation towards progress and prosperity for our people from January 2025,” a statement signed by the regional Chairman, Mawutor Agbavitor to thank all those who supported the regional fundraising said.

“Everyone's support is the backbone of our region's campaign and we remain confident that together, we will achieve a decisive victory in December,” it said.

Gratitude

It urged all party members to continue to work assiduously in unity and with determination to bring about the change that our country so desperately needed. It expressed appreciation to all who attended the region's fundraising dinner held on Saturday, June 15, 2024, at the Mövenpick Hotel in Accra.

It described the event as a resounding success due to the overwhelming support and contributions from dedicated members and supporters across the country.

“It is through such collective effort and unwavering commitment that we draw strength and confidence to achieve our shared goal of building the kind of future we all want for our nation,” it said.