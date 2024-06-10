Don’t be selective in law enforcement - NDC tells police

Gertrude Ankah Politics Jun - 10 - 2024 , 09:45

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has urged the police not to be selective in applying the law.

Advertisement

“The laws of the country are meant for all of us. There should be no discrimination in applying them. We will not be victims of the peace that the country enjoys. Freedom is not free. We will fight for freedom. We will not allow the coercive powers of the state to be used against us,” it said.

Addressing a press conference in Accra last Saturday, the National Chairman of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah, stated that the laws of Ghana were meant for all the citizenry, hence there must not be selection of law enforcement or preferences, especially in an election year.

He said members of the NDC would not allow the coercive powers of state to be used against them.

Context

The press conference was took place after the police released Phillis Naa Koryoo Okunor, the NDC parliamentary aspirant for Awutu Senya East, who was arrested on Friday, June 7, 2024 and detained at the Cantonments Police station.

The arrest was in connection with a pump action gun which was found in her vehicle on Sunday June 2, 2024 in addition to a riotous action involving some NDC and New Patriotic Party (NPP) supporters at the Electoral Commission office in the constituency, where there was a vote transfer exercise underway.

The chaotic incident at the EC office following a disagreement between observers of the two political parties last Sunday led to the stabbing of one person. Naa Okunor was arrested together with Mustapha Mohammed and Abdul Aziz Musah, who were apprehended while onboard a Honda CRV car with registration number GX-2044-19, near the Electoral Commission Office at Ofaakor.

While the police have cautioned Naa Okunor on the offence of transfer of firearms without authority, Mohammed and Musah have been cautioned for the possession of firearms without lawful authority.

Risk

Speaking on the arrest and the detention of Naa Okunnor, Mr Asiedu Nketiah said Ghana’s democracy was at risk if the Ghana Police Service chose to be on the side of one political party.

“So, if the Chairman of the Police Council is in contest with us in an election and the police decide to be on the side of their chairman then this democracy is at risk.

“Ladies and gentlemen, let a strong warning be sent to Hawah Komson that she is not above the laws of this country. And for the time being, she is enjoying the protection of some people, she should know that the time for accountability is fast approaching,” Mr Asiedu Nketiah stated.