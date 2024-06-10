Be circumspect on political platforms • Peace Council urges political parties, candidates

Albert K. Salia Politics Jun - 10 - 2024 , 09:45

As this year’s general election gets closer, the National Peace Council (NPC) has called on all political parties especially the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) to maintain a high sense of circumspection and restraint as they mount their political platforms.

“We continue to urge all political parties, presidential and parliamentary candidates to engage in issue-based campaigning as they market their messages to the nation and avoid invectives that appear to radicalise their members into violent extremism,” it said.

In a statement signed by its chairman, Rev. Dr Ernest Adu-Gyamfi, the NPC further urged all political actors, and social commentators to be decorous and circumspect in campaigning for the votes of the people.

Security

It said the recent reported violent clashes on the premises of the Electoral Commission’s Office in Kasoa in the Central Region and Yendi left much to be desired. It entreated the security agencies to act swiftly and professionally in dealing with any infractions of the law to ensure that all political parties, groups and individuals keep the peace and unity of the nation.

“We further urge all political parties, groups and individuals to desist from any action that will disturb the peace and unity of the country,” it said. The statement reminded all stakeholders of the mandate of the NPC by Act 818, 2011 to, among other things, "promote understanding of the values of diversity, trust, tolerance, confidence building, negotiation, mediation, dialogue and reconciliation."

EC

It commended the Electoral Commission for withdrawing its letter dated June 2, 2024, that sought to restrain political party agents from observing the monitoring of the transfer of votes exercise across the country.

“The gesture must be reciprocated with peaceful conduct by the political party agents assigned to observe the exercise. The Peace Council also urges all actors to take the opportunity that the Inter-Party Advisory Committee (IPAC) provides for continuous dialogue to address any outstanding differences,” it said.

The statement further urged all stakeholders including the electorate to do things that would enhance the peace and unity of the country.