Commit to fair play, reject violence - Deputy Commissioner of CHRAJ urges political leaders

The Deputy Commissioner of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), Mercy Larbi, has urged political leaders and parties to commit to fair play, respect for the rule of law and rejection of violence.

“Political leaders and parties have a significant responsibility in maintaining peace. By promoting a culture of dialogue and understanding, political leaders can set a positive example for their followers and the nation at large,” she said.

Ms Larbi said this when she addressed the graduation and induction ceremony of the Alternate Dispute Resolution Security and Research Institute in Accra last Saturday. “Let us also remember that true strength lies not in our ability to dominate but in our capacity to listen, to empathise, and to find common ground even in the midst of the most profound differences,” she said.



Ms Larbi mentioned that it was crucial to recognise the importance of maintaining the peace and stability in the country, especially before, during and after the 2024 elections, adding that the lessons from past elections highlighted the need for robust dispute-resolution frameworks.

“Our democracy can only thrive in an environment where differences are resolved through dialogue and mutual respect. “Dispute resolution and mediation serve as powerful tools for ensuring that conflicts do not escalate into violence.

They provide a platform for all parties to voice their concerns, find common ground and reach amicable solutions,” she said. Ms Larbi stated that it was essential to resource and strenghten institutions that supported dispute resolution and mediation to enable them to carry out their duties effectively, especially as the 2024 general election approaches.

“As we move towards the 2024 elections, it is essential to strengthen the institutions that support dispute resolution and mediation. The Electoral Commission, Judiciary, Security Services and Civil Society Organisations all play critical roles.”

“These institutions must have the resources, training and independence necessary to function effectively and impartially,” she said.

President of the Alternative Dispute Resolution, Security and Research Institute, Dr Maxwell Acheampong, said the institute was dedicated to making a positive impact on society by promoting the principles of peace, dialogue and constructive conflict management.

“We believe that the benefits of Alternative Dispute Resolution and security practices should extend beyond our institute. Through community outreach programmes, we aim to raise awareness of the importance of peaceful conflict resolution and provide support to local and international peace building efforts,” he said.