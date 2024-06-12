Next article: NDC Minority MPs to stay away from parliamentary proceedings due to Ato Forson's ambulance trial

Northern Ghana will be the food basket in West Africa - Alan Kyerematen

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Politics Jun - 12 - 2024 , 08:36

The Leader and Founder of the Movement for Change and the 2024 Independent Presidential candidate for the Alliance for Revolutionary Change (ARC), Alan Kyerematen, has unveiled a transformative plan to harness the vast food production potential of the five northern regions, positioning them as the food basket of West Africa.

Advertisement

"The kind of food production potential we have in the five regions is immense," Mr. Kyerematen stated, adding that "By harnessing this potential, the north cannot only achieve self-sufficiency but also become a major supplier of food across West Africa."

Mr. Kyerematen was speaking to supporters of his movement and other stakeholders during his tour in Tamale in the Northern region on Tuesday, June 11, 2024.

He also stressed the need to empower youth with skills and resources to enable them become drivers of the country's economy in different sectors, saying, "The youth of the northern part of our great nation need jobs and skills empowerment within their respective regions, not training centers elsewhere. Empowering local youth will help build and develop their local economy. The North deserves better."

His development plan emphasizes building robust agricultural infrastructure and supporting farmers with modern techniques and resources, saying "The north deserves better."

For Mr Kyerematen, "by investing in local talents and resources, we aim to create a sustainable and thriving agricultural sector that benefits everyone in the regions."

He believes that his transformative plan will have a ripple effect, enhancing the overall quality of life and reducing socioeconomic disparities between the north and other parts of the country.