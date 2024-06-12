Keep politicians on their toes - Majority Leader urges media, CSOs

The Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has called on the media and Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) to continue to keep politicians on their toes.

“But if politicians know there are vibrant media and civil society organisations out there, you as a politician too will check yourself. “Do not encourage us to do what we want but pinch us on issues on the floor of the House,” he said.

Presentation

Mr Afenyo-Markin was speaking in Parliament last Monday after handing over laptops to 25 teachers who once taught in both private and public basic and second cycle schools in the Effutu Municipality in the Central Region but were transferred to neighbouring districts in the region.

The initiative is meant to facilitate effective teaching and learning in schools.

He said the media and CSOs must be vibrant in compelling political leaders to focus more on tackling poverty, building hospitals, schools and promoting industries. “Politicians see the media and civil society as enemies but I do not see them so because they are those who will put the bitter pill on our tongue to heal us because power can mislead you and you may easily forget yourself,” he said.

Mr Afenyo-Markin acknowledged the indispensable role being played by the media as gatekeepers. He, therefore, commended journalists and civil society organisations who had taken it upon themselves to put politicians on their toes.

Commendation

The Majority Leader commended Metro TV for doing an exclusive documentary on Asuakyire in the Effutu Constituency that changed the fortunes of development in the area in 2018.

He said that singular act led to the improvement of the facilities at the hospital in the area, adding “We have built a big community centre, a police station, a good road network and we are building a new immigration office.

“This is because somebody pointed out the deficiencies in my leadership and I took it all in good strides,” he said.

Take up challenge

Mr Afenyo-Markin also commended the Editor-in-Chief of The Fourth Estate, Manasseh Azure Awuni, and the newspaper for their good work. “I want to encourage our media personnel to take up that challenge as it is an election year; nothing stops you from commending the government on its breakthroughs, whereas you point to us the challenges in the various communities,” he said.

Appreciation

On behalf of the beneficiary teachers, Rejoice Arhin expressed profound appreciation to Mr Afenyo-Markin for the gesture, which she believed, would enhance teaching and learning.