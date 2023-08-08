Bank of Ghana board, governor should resign - Sammy Gyamfi

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Politics Aug - 08 - 2023 , 15:33

The Governor of the Bank of Ghana, Dr Ernest Addison and the bank's Board should resign for making the bank to lose close to GH¢60 billion in 2022.

Addressing a press conference in Accra Tuesday, the National Communications Officer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Sammy Gyamfi said the Governor together with the Board have disregarded the Bank of Ghana Act, which had contributed to the Bank losing close to over GH¢60 billion.

He said if the Bank that has a supervisory role over other banks could not respect the very Act that established it, then the Bank has no moral right to collapse other banks for flouting Ghana's banking regulations.

He also accused the leadership of the Bank of increasing the salaries of staff for more than 60 per cent in spite of the economic hardships in the country.

Mr. Gyamfi, who was addressing a press conference at the party's headquarters in Accra Tuesday afternoon, August 8, 2023, said the NDC was demanding the immediate resignation of the Governor of the Bank.

In addition, he said, failure on the part of the Governor, Dr. Addison to resign will cause the party to picket at the premises of the Bank.

The NDC Communications boss further accused the Bank of using huge sums of money to build a new headquarters close to the Greater Accra Regional Hospital formerly known as Ridge Hospital.

Mr. Gyamfi said the Bank has become irresponsible in its activities because the management feel nobody will hold them to account, adding that the Bank was in serious debt.