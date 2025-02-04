Next article: We’ll not be part of approval process for last 10 ministerial nominees - Minority Leader declares

33 Shortlisted in Upper West Region for consideration as MDCEs

Feb - 04 - 2025

Thirty-three aspirants have been shortlisted for the 11 vacant Municipal and District Chief Executive (MDCE) positions in the Upper West Region.

The 33 were those who, per the vetting committee, qualified to be considered for the positions and those names have since been forwarded to the party headquarters of the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC) for further action.

Only one of the three shortlisted aspirants would be nominated by the President for each of the 11 Municipal and Districts Assemblies (MDAs) in the region.

Letter

A letter dated January 29, 2025, and signed by the Upper West Regional Secretary of the NDC, Charles Lwanga Puozing, said the applicants were shortlisted based on their performance and the requisite criteria for the position.

Out of the 33 shortlisted applicants, there were no women among them.

Lack of women

Out of the over 150 people who applied for the MDCE positions in the region, only eight of them were women.

However, none of them made it to the shortlist and as such there might be a female MDCE in the region.

In the previous administration, only Wa West had a female DCE out of the 11 districts in the region.