Former NPP MP and Majority Leader Felix Owusu-Adjapong dies

GraphicOnline Politics Oct - 05 - 2023 , 13:43

The former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Akyem Swedru in the Eastern Region, Felix Owusu-Adjapong, has passed away.

The Majority Chief Whip and Nsawam-Adoagyiri MP, Frank Annoh-Dompreh, conveyed the news on Wednesday, October 4, via Twitter.

Details surrounding his demise, however, remain undisclosed.

In a sombre tweet, Annoh-Dompreh shared a photo of the late Mr. Owusu-Adjapong and extended his deepest condolences to the grieving family.

Deep condolences to the family...

Former Majority leader, Hon. Felix Owusu passed on.. pic.twitter.com/0oQW6tWIUZ — Hon. Frank Annoh-Dompreh (@FAnnohDompreh) October 4, 2023

The departed politician held his parliamentary position since 1996 and was a prominent figure in the 2nd, 3rd, and 4th Parliaments. In 2007, he relinquished his ministerial role to contend in the NPP presidential race, although he did not emerge successful.

During the 2008 general elections, Mr. Owusu-Adjapong opted not to vie for re-election, and Joseph Ampomah Bosompem secured the seat for the NPP. Subsequently, in June 2008, he assumed the role of Minister of Energy, a position he held until the conclusion of Kufuor's administration in January 2009.