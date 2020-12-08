Farouk Mahama submits nomination form for NPP Yendi parliamentary primary

Alhaji Umar Farouk Aliu Mahama, a son of the late Vice President, Alhaji Aliu Mahama on Wednesday [February 19, 2020] submitted his nomination form to contest the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) Yendi Constituency primary.
The incumbent Member of Parliament for the area on the ticket of the NPP, Tijani Habibu Mohammad has decided not to seek re-election.
Farouk is, therefore, contesting the seat with two other aspirants, Alhaji Osman Baba Daney, a former Finance Officer of the Northern Regional Coordinating Council and Hajia Abibata Shani Mahama Zakaria, a Deputy Chief Executive Officer of MASLOC.
Accompanied by family members and supporters, Farouk after submitting the form in a brief remark urged the youth to help ensure peace and harmony in the Yendi area.
He said there was a need for the constituents in the Yendi area to see themselves as one big family and not as enemies.
The NPP has planned to hold the parliamentary primaries on April 25, 2020, for all areas it already has sitting MPs.