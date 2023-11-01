District elections: You can still vote if you've lost your voter card - EC to flood victims

Graphic.com.gh Politics Nov - 01 - 2023 , 04:53

The Electoral Commission (EC) has assured the victims of the Akosombo and Kpong dams spillage that efforts are underway to ensure that they are able to vote in the upcoming district level elections slated for Tuesday, December 19, 2023.

The Deputy Chairman in charge of Operations at the EC, Samuel Tettey, said this at a press briefing dubbed; “Let the citizens know” on Tuesday [Nov 4, 2023].

The briefing was to keep the public updated about the impending exhibition of the voters’ register as part of the impending district level elections.

Mr Tettey's answer was in response to a question about the people living in the Lower Volta Basin whose homes got inundated by flood waters last month following spillage of the Akosombo and Kpong dams by the Volta River Authority (VRA).

Mr Tettey explained that, even though they wouldn’t have their voter ID cards, they could still go to their respective polling stations and vote as long as their names are properly captured on the commission’s database.

"If it is the voter ID card that you have lost and your name is properly entered into the voter’s register, you can still vote without your voter’s ID card,” Mr Tettey said.

The Deputy Chairman in charge of Operations at of the Electoral Commission, however stressed that the ability of the flood victims to vote without any difficulties would be contingent on finding their right polling stations.

“The difficulty is that, if you go to the wrong polling station, you are going to waste everybody’s time because we may be going through the register and we may not be finding you. But if you go to the right polling station, your name will be on the register and you will be allowed to vote,” Mr Tettey said.