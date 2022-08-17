Crisis in Techiman South NDC resolved

Calm has returned to the Techiman South Constituency of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) after the feuding factions in the constituency smoked the peace pipe and agreed to work together in the spirit of peace and unity in the larger interest of the party.
This follows the amicable settlement of the disputes between the factions by a high-powered delegation sent to the constituency by the party’s Functional Executive Committee (FEC).
Peace was brokered at a meeting that brought together the main feuding parties, opinion leaders, stakeholders, party elders, selected constituency executives of the Techiman South Constituency and some regional executive of the Bono East Region.
Following the meeting, the Bono East Regional Executive Committee also agreed to reinstate the suspended constituency chairman of the party, Alhaji Nuhu Salu.
Meeting
Present at the meeting that brokered the peace were the National Chairman of the NDC, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo; the General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah; a former Speaker of Parliament, Edward Doe Adjaho; the Chairman of the Bono East NDC Parliamentary Caucus and MP for Pru East, Dr Kwabena Donkor, and the MP for Sene East, Dominic Napare.
Also present at the meeting were the party’s 2020 National Campaign Chairman, Prof. Joshua Alabi; former Minister for the Interior and Chief of Staff, Mr Prosper D.K. Bani; Deputy General Secretary, Barbara Asamoah; Ms Faustina Nelson; Deputy National Organiser, Comrade Kobby Barlon and the National Communication Officer, Sammy Gyamfi.
Ethnocentric comments
A statement issued and signed by the party’s General Secretary to announce the outcome of the meeting said it was found that ethnocentric issues that emerged in the run-up to the 2020 parliamentary primaries and the poor handling of same in the aftermath created the deep cracks among the executive as well as the rank and file of the party in that constituency.
It said all parties had unanimously agreed that such ethnocentric comments and posturing did not bode well for peace and oneness in the constituency.
It stated that the national leadership of the party condemned the said tribal and ethnocentric comments and advised all feuding factions to desist from such conduct in consonance with the identity of the NDC as a nationalistic congress which was founded on the values of equity, fairness and inclusiveness.
“It was unanimously resolved that anyone who breaches any of the resolutions and agreements above, including but not limited to the uttering of ethnocentric comments and unfounded allegations will be expelled from the party forthwith,” it said.
The statement said the constituency executive of Techiman South were also admonished to work together with a united sense of purpose and accord maximum respect to the regional secretariat of the party as well as for party rules and regulations
Respect for party structures
In that regard, it said, the party’s leadership took time to painstakingly educate the feuding factions on the various structures, hierarchy of authority and roles within the party set-up and all were charged to uphold party structures and due process across all levels of the party in all their dealings henceforth.