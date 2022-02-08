Bi-partisan committee should probe how $560m World Bank cash for COVID-19 was spent - Minority

The Minority in Parliament has called for the setting up of a bi-partisan committee to probe how the government spent the $560 million the World Bank gave to Ghana to help combat the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
The Minority said the government had not been transparent in disclosing how it utilised the amount to curb the spread of the viral disease in Ghana from April 2020 till date.
The Minority made the call at a press conference in Parliament Tuesday afternoon [February 8, 2022].
more to follow...