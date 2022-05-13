Be stewards of victory, not agents of division - Nafis Quaye to NPP

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in Ayawaso Central in Accra, Nafis Quaye, has called on the leadership and members of the party to guard against acts that will create disaffection with the party.
He said they must rather work to unite and endear more members to the party and become stewards of victory and not agents of division.
“We have history to guide us going into 2024. We need to have victory as our watch word and become its stewards,” he said.
In a statement, Mr Quaye, who is also a stalwart in the Massachusetts Chapter of the NPP and a son of founder member of the NPP, Sheik I.C. Quaye, expressed concerns about reports indicting some members of parliament and constituency executives, said to be allegedly manipulating the electioneering processes at the polling station and constituency levels.
He said such acts were very detrimental and would not inure to the benefit of the party.
“If we are minded to do so, then we would never employ ‘mafia tactics’ which leads to divisions and resentment and eventually get expressed in the guise of apathy, at the general elections,” he said.
Agitations
Some instances of agitations have been recorded in a number of constituencies over claims that names of certain persons have been removed and replaced by others in the polling station register of the NPP.
As of now, 255 constituencies have successfully organised their constituency conferences and elected new executives with about 20 constituencies yet to do theirs due to various reasons.
In the Ayawaso Central Constituency in Accra for instance, the election has been put on hold due to a protest by some aggrieved members.
Mr Quaye bemoaned the lack of proactivity and urgency on the part of the party hierarchy to mediate and resolve the grievances, for which reason the constituency, for the first time, has had to endure this situation.
‘Mafia tactics’
Mr Quaye advised office holders of the party to have an attitude of inclusivity and acknowledge that it takes more than their contribution alone, but the input and sacrifices of the people at the base to realise victory in elections.“
“Sometimes, the sacrifices the foot soldiers make, considering their capacities, are priceless, but these people remain unsung, yet they continue to carry the party on their shoulders. In Ayawaso Central, we have had people lose their lives working for the party, but shamefully enough, we have failed to recognise them, even if posthumously,” he added.