Bawumia takes his house-to-house campaign to Dambai

GraphicOnline Politics Jun - 01 - 2024 , 19:06

Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) Flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, is leaving no stone unturned in his bid to engage with Ghanaians from all walks of life as he campaigns to lead the country.

Dr. Bawumia has been touring various regions, engaging with groups and citizens through different forums. A feature of his campaign has been his on-street meet-and-greets, market interactions with traders, and house-to-house engagements in communities.

During his tour of the Oti Region on Friday, May 30, Dr. Bawumia met with several groups in the capital, Dambai. The NPP Flagbearer took to the streets on foot, engaging with numerous people randomly. He also ventured into communities, surprising residents with visits to their homes to interact with them.

Residents were surprised and excited to see Dr. Bawumia in their homes. While the elderly warmly received and interacted with him, many young members of households and communities eagerly requested selfies, which Dr. Bawumia happily obliged.