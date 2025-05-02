Featured

Bawumia pays tribute to late Mamponghene; signs book of condolence

GraphicOnline Politics May - 02 - 2025 , 20:20 2 minutes read

Former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has paid a visit to the Mamponghene's Palace in Asante Mampong to express his condolences following the death of Daasebre Nana Osei Bonsu II, the Paramount Chief of Mampong and occupant of the revered Silver Stool.

The late Mamponghene, who was 86 years old, passed away on Easter Sunday, April 20, 2025. His death, which had remained under wraps in line with Asante custom, was officially announced on Monday, April 28, after the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, was formally informed. The chief, who served as the second-in-command to the Asantehene, reigned for more than 25 years and was widely respected for his distinguished service as a traditional leader, economist, and lawyer.

On Friday, May 2, Dr Bawumia paused the New Patriotic Party’s regional Thank-You Tour to visit the palace and commiserate with the bereaved family, including the Mamponghemaa, Nana Agyakoma Difie II, and the traditional council.

The former Vice President signed the book of condolence opened in honour of Daasebre, describing him as a father figure and a source of wisdom for both himself and his wife, Samira. “We are grateful to Nana for taking us in as his children and for the wise counsel he consistently offered,” Dr Bawumia noted during his visit.

Dr Bawumia, who had enjoyed a warm personal relationship with the late chief, had earlier expressed his shock at the news, writing an emotional tribute on his social media platforms soon after the announcement.

During his visit, he also spent time with the late chief’s widow and expressed his appreciation to the Mampong Traditional Council for the warm reception and their ongoing contributions to the Asante Kingdom.

The Queenmother and traditional leaders expressed gratitude for Dr Bawumia’s gesture, acknowledging the mutual respect and affection between the late Mamponghene and the former Vice President.

The passing of Daasebre Nana Osei Bonsu II has triggered mourning across Asanteman. Following tradition, the Silver Stool Palace has been locked, with the keys handed to the Gyaasehene, Nana Boakye Yiadom Atonsa, by the Mamponghemaa. A formal inspection and inventory of the palace is scheduled to be conducted by the queenmother and her delegation.

Privately known as Saint Oswald Gyimah-Kessie, the late Mamponghene was an accomplished academic and administrator, having served as Registrar of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) before his enstoolment in 1999.