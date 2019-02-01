Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election was fair - Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has described as "free, fair, transparent and credible" the Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election which was won by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) candidate Lydia Seyram Alhassan yesterday (January 31)
.
However, the President in a statement said despite the isolated incident of violence, which occurred in the early stages of the election, Ghanaians demonstrated to the world their deep attachment to the principles of democratic accountability and the rule of law.
He also commended the Electoral Commission for the professionalism it displayed in conducting a free, fair, transparent and credible election, despite the isolated challenge it faced.
Akufo-Addo said he expects the Police to conduct a rapid inquiry into the matter which will result in the culprits facing the full rigours of the law.
"The isolated incident of violence, which occurred in the early stages of the election, was unfortunate and regrettable, and I condemn it in no uncertain terms," the statement said.
"A by-election should be a peaceful and happy event, no matter how competitive. The Police is committed to conducting a rapid inquiry into the matter, and I expect all persons who are found culpable, at the end of the process, to face the full rigours of the law".
Response to Mahama
In an apparent response to former President John Mahama's statement that no party could top the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) with regards to violence, Akufo-Addo said his party (NPP) has no intention to unleash violence on the Ghanaian people.
"It is important also to state that the New Patriotic Party, the party from which my Government was born, would never dream of competing with any other political party in unleashing violence on the Ghanaian people," the statement said.
"Our policy, as espoused by the founding father of our political tradition, is “to liberate the energies of the people for the growth of a property-owning democracy in this land, with right to life, freedom and justice as the principles to which the Government and laws of the land should be dedicated in order specifically to enrich life, property and liberty of each and every citizen”, and that is what my Government is doing".
Congratulations
He also congratulated the NPP candidate, Madam Alhassan who won the poll by a landslide after amassing 68.80 per cent of the valid votes cast.
Her closest challenger, Mr Kwasi Delali Brempong of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) polled 30.52 per cent while Mr William Kofi Dowokpor of the Progressive People’s Party (PPP) and Mr Clement Boadi of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) polled 0.58 and 0.10 per cent respectively.
"I congratulate Lydia Seyram Alhassan on her emphatic victory in Thursday’s by-election, in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency. The electorate in the constituency has made an excellent choice, and I am confident she will serve their interests in Parliament with distinction".
