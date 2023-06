Assin North by-election: When leaders of NDC/NPP met to deliberate smooth voting [VIDEO]

The Electoral Commission (EC) and police met leaders of the participating political parties on Monday afternoon to chart a path for a smooth voting process in the Assin North by-election on Tuesday.

At the meeting and leading their team members were NDC National Chairman Johnson Asiedu Nketiah and NPP National Chairman, Stephen Ntim.