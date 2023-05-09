Anomalies in voter’s register: NDC addresses Duffuor’s concerns

The head of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Elections Commission, Kakra Essamuah, said concerns raised about the accuracy of the party’s voter data ahead of Saturday’s flag bearer and parliamentary primaries were being addressed to ensure fairness to all involved.

Subsequenlty, he said, a press conference has been scheduled for Thursday to communiacte officially to the public and to allay any possible fear.

At the time of filing this story yesterday, the party’s Elections Commission had scheduled a meeting with all representatives of the various contestants to agree on the modalities and to address any perceived anomaly.

It followed doubts raised by team Kwabena Duffuor about the integrity of the party’s electoral process ahead of Saturday’s primaries, expressing worry about the accuracy of the voter data.

Contestants

Dr. Duffuor will face-off with former President, John Dramani Mahama, and one-time Chief Executive Officer of the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly, Kojo Bonsu, on Saturday in the flagbearaship.

Following the concerns raised, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor's campaign team has requested that the relevant stakeholders, including key actors within the party, engage in a roundtable to address the issues promptly.

Statement

“The team emphasises the importance of resolving these matters to ensure a transparent and fair election to avoid any potential pitfalls that may have severe consequences,” a statement issued by the campaign team said.

The campaign team has raised concerns over what it perceives as anomalies in the voter register provided by the NDC Electoral Commission for next Saturday’s presidential and parliamentary primaries.

The team called for the issue to be addressed to ensure a transparent and fair electoral process.

The statement signed and issued by a member of Dr Duffuor' s campaign team, Kofi B. Kukubor, said the concerns were first expressed in a letter dated April 17, 2023, when the campaign team requested access to the voters register, which serves as the basis for determining the eligibility of voters in the upcoming presidential and parliamentary primaries.

Analysis

The statement added that following the said concerns, on May 2, 2023, a meeting was held at the NDC party headquarters, during which some information regarding the voter’s register was disclosed to Dr Kwabena Duffuor’s team.

However, upon conducting a preliminary analysis of the information provided, the campaign team discovered what they deemed to be excessive anomalies within the register.