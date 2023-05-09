Spio-Garbrah roots for Mahama's in in NDC presidential primary

Samuel Duodu Politics May - 09 - 2023 , 09:15

Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, a leading member of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has appealed to delegates to vote massively for the former President John Dramani Mahama to brighten the chances of the party winning back power.

Mr Spio-Garbrah addressing a press conference in Accra on Monday said Mr Mahama remained the only tried and tested aspirant among the three aspirants - Dr Kwabena Duffuor and Kojo Bonsu.

His reason is that, Mr Mahama is the one who can "rescue" the country from the current economic challenges and reposition Ghana and make it attractive again.

Spio-Garbrah, himself a former flagbearer aspirant ahead of the 2020 elections who was defeated by Mr Mahama said his endorsement is hinging on a research conducted by his team which predicts Mahama to win by 80 per cent.

While rooting for Mahama, Mr Spio-Gabrah commended his two contenders, Dr Duffuor and Mr Bonsu for the bold attempt to contest the former president, expressing the hope that they will avail themselves to work with Mr Mahama after Saturday's internal elections.

He also appealed to delegates to vote for his son, Dr Kobina Sebastian Ekwow Spio-Garbrah who is standing as a parliamentary candidate for the Essikado-Ketan Constituency in the Western Region.