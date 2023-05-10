Former Prez John Mahama vows to crack down on corruption if elected

John Dramani Mahama, the former President of Ghana, has pledged to create a favourable environment for anti-corruption institutions to clamp down on corrupt officials if he wins the upcoming presidential election.

Mr. Mahama has stated that corrupt government officials will be discouraged from engaging in corrupt practices during his tenure.

Speaking to delegates in Lambussie in the Upper West Region, he reiterated that corrupt individuals will be punished regardless of their political affiliation under the next National Democratic Congress (NDC) government.

Mr. Mahama emphasized that he would allow anti-corruption institutions to function independently and that he would not interfere or shield anyone who engages in corrupt activities.

He stated that anyone who is caught stealing public funds will face the full force of the law, whether they are in his government, past governments, or the previous government of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“It doesn’t matter whether you belong to our government or past governments, if you steal the people’s money we will deal with you. If elected as President, I will allow anti-corruption institutions to work. Nobody should come and call me to save them when they catch you. Any person whether in my government or outside my government or in the previous NPP government, if the anti-corruption institutions are dealing with you that is your business because we must save this country,” Mr. Mahama said.