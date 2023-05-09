Kwabena Duffuor calls for postponement of NDC primaries over discrepancies in voter register

Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, a flagbearer aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has raised concerns about discrepancies in the party's voter register ahead of the presidential and parliamentary primaries scheduled for May 13, 2023.

Dr. Duffuor has called on the National Executive of the NDC to postpone the elections in order to ensure a fair and accurate process. Dr. Duffuor is contesting former Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly Chief Executive, Kojo Bonsu and former President John Dramani Mahama at the primary.

In a letter to the General Secretary of the NDC, Duffuor's campaign team highlighted the incomplete and inaccurate delegates register and urged for sufficient time to clean the register to ensure a transparent election.

"The incomplete and inaccurate Voters register has a high potential of deliberately causing an irreparable damage to the bright chances of Candidate Dr. Kwabena Duffuor - which we are unable to countenance," the letter reads.

Considering the findings, Team Duffuor is demanding the following;

1. Postponement of the May 13th Presidential primaries.

2. Stakeholders meeting to establish an agreeable roadmap that will guarantee the integrity of the Voters Register.

3. Clean the Voters Register within an agreeable timeframe to ensure free and fair elections.

4. To save the image of the NDC so that the party can have the credible voice to speak on national elections matters when the need arises.