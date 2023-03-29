NDC primary: Mahama picks number 1 on ballot, Bonsu 2nd, Duffuor 3rd

GraphicOnline Politics Mar - 29 - 2023 , 15:51

Former President John Dramani Mahama will be the first name on the ballot in the National Democratic Congress' (NDC) presidential primaries, according to the party's Vetting Committee Chairman, Edward Doe Adjaho.

The balloting process followed the successful vetting of all three candidates, which also saw former Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly Chief Executive, Kojo Bonsu, and former Finance Minister, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, pick the second and third slots respectively.

Meanwhile, Ernest Kwaku Kobeah, the fourth candidate, withdrew from the race prior to the balloting.

Mr. Adjaho said now that the vetting was done and results announced, the party will communicate to the Electoral Commission (EC) for preparations towards the primaries.

The NDC's Presidential and Parliamentary primaries have been scheduled for May 13, 2023.