Alan supporters are treated as outcasts in our party - Alan Kyeremanten

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Politics Sep - 25 - 2023 , 14:35

Alan Kwadwo Kyerematen, a former Minister of Trade and Industry says his supporters are treated as outcasts in the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to him, all those who publicly show their support for him are treated with disdain and considered outcasts.

"Despite the sacrifice that I made to unite the Party as referred to above, there were very serious post-primary attacks on my supporters all over the country, and an open show of hostility. Some of my supporters were victims of brutalities and continue to bear the scars of that treatment. I made several representations to the then leadership of the Party, drawing their attention to the rancorous and divisive behaviour of some elements in the Party," he explained.

He added that following the party's inability to address his concerns, "I gave notice of my decision to resign from the Party, in protest against the blatant alienation of my supporters, orchestrated by elements aligned to the leadership of the Party."

Mr. Kyeremanten said after he made his intentions to resign from the party and the party leadership called on him to rescind his decision, he decided to abort his planned intentions to resign saying, "As a loyal member of the Party, I accepted the plea of the party leadership and joined the campaign team of then Candidate Akufo-Addo all over the country, providing exceptional support to his campaign."

He, however, "Unfortunately, however, all the promises made by the Party leadership were never fulfilled, and indeed the divisive and hostile attacks on my person and my supporters remained for several years thereafter, and have continued to date."

"It is common knowledge that any Party member who is associated directly or indirectly with Alan, is treated with disdain and considered an outcast," he stated.