Akufo-Addo’s govt has track record for fixing problems; we will overcome COVID challenges - Bawumia

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has stressed that remarkable track record of the Akufo-Addo government in fixing problems, means the government is on course to tackle economic challenges brought about by the effects of the coronavirus on world economies.
Prices of commodities such as oil have shot up dramatically worldwide, and in Ghana, a section of the population has also been lamenting about the sudden price hikes in cement and iron rods, which industry players explain is due to international effects of the pandemic.
Dr. Bawumia has however, assured the Ghanaian citizenry that the primary responsibility of the Akufo-Addo government is to solve problems and the government has the track record to overvome the present challenges.
"We are four months into our four year mandate. The job of government is to fix problems. This is what we have been doing since 2017," Dr. Bawumia wrote on his Facebook page.
He added: "The COVID-19 pandemic has slowed down the global economy and caused increases in prices of commodities such as oil, cement and iron rods as well as overall cost of shipping."
"Nevertheless, it is very important to place the performance of our government over the last four years after inheriting an economy with “no meat on the bone” on record."
"Ours is a government that listens and cares. The facts and data speak for themselves."
The Vice President then listed a number of problems the Akufo-Addo government has fixed in the last four years, which included positive economic indicators, social interventions to ameliorate the suffering of the people, job creation, improved agriculture, critical infrastructure development, digitization, among others.
Below is the full post by the Vice President