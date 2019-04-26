Akufo-Addo, Bawumia eulogise late CK Tedam

President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia have led the tributes for the late Clement Kubindiwu Tedam (C. K. Tedam) who died in the early hours of today, Friday, April 26, 2019.
President Akufo-Addo in a Facebook post eulogising Mr Tedam described him as “a great Ghanaian patriot, a stalwart and legend of the New Patriotic Party.”
According to Akufo-Addo, age did not diminish Mr Tedam's commitment to the cause of the NPP, and, despite his advanced age, he was very active in the affairs of the party until his demise.
He posted: "C.K. Tedam leaves a big void not only in the NPP family and in the Ghanaian nation, but also in my personal life, as he was a constant and consistent source of good, invaluable counsel. I will miss him dearly.
"I extend my deepest condolences to the Paga Pio, to his family and to the New Patriotic Party, and to all the people of Ghana, who have suffered a great loss in the departure of their faithful servant.
"May his soul rest and abide in the bosom of the Almighty until the last day of the Resurrection when we shall all meet again".
Vice President Bawumia in a similar post, said Mr Tedam epitomised "honesty, loyalty, humility, wisdom and was a source of inspiration to me and anyone who was privileged to know him".
"Samira Bawumia and I condole with his family, the New Patriotic Party and Ghana at large for the demise of this great man," he posted.
"This is a life to be celebrated. May his gentle soul rest in perfect peace".