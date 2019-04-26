NPP founder member C.K. Tedam dies

A founder member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Clement Kubindiwor Tedam has died at aged 93, it has been reported.
He is said to have died in his sleep on Thursday night.
He first won election to Parliament in 1954 as an independent candidate.
He was a founder member of the Northern People’s Party, on which’s ticket he stood and won another election to Parliament in 1956.
He also served as a Minister of Local Government during the regime of the Supreme Military Council in Ghana.
He was a member of the Council of State during President John Agyekum Kufuor's administration and became Chairman of the NPP’s Council of elders in 2008.
He was also a teacher before entering into politics.