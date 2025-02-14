World Pulses Day observed in Accra

Rebecca Quaicoe Duho Feb - 14 - 2025

Ghana joined the rest of the world to celebrate World Pulses Day last Monday with a forum on the theme “Bringing Diversity to Agrifood Systems”.

It was organised by the Communications Initiative for Change (CIC), a Ghanaian non-profit organisation under its Meatless Monday (MM) movement. It is an initiative to encourage Ghanaians to reduce their meat intake and take in plant-based foods on Mondays, for healthy living.

The celebration, which has the slogan “Love pulses for a healthy diet and planet,” was held in Accra and brought together women’s groups, individuals and online participants who discussed the diverse benefits one stood to gain when they consumed grains, especially beans.

World Pulses Day is celebrated annually to recognise the importance of pulses as a global food. Pulses, also known as legumes, are important for their nutritional value and environmental benefits such as improving soil fertility and food security.

Super food

A Nutritionist and Dietician, Wise Chukudi Letsa, who spoke on the topic: “Beans: The Super Food for Healthy Living and Healthy Farmlands”, advised that people eat more beans as it has a lot of nutritional benefits.

He said beans were a highly nutritious food, packed with protein, fibre, essential vitamins such as folate and minerals such as iron, magnesium, potassium and zinc, making them a valuable addition to a balanced diet.

He said beans are also low in fat and calories, contributing to feelings of fullness and potential weight management benefits.

He enumerated some health benefits of beans including helping to reduce bad cholesterol levels, helping to regulate blood sugar spikes, beneficial for people with diabetes, contributing to cardiovascular health, promoting regular bowel movements and gut health.

Gas

The Secretary, the Chefs Association of Ghana, Peter Agbovi, who took participants through how to prepare a variety of beans meals, said fortunately, every region of the country had a special meal that they prepared using beans and ,therefore, the MM movement was a laudable initiative to promote.

He mentioned some of the indigenous foods prepared with beans to include waakye which is a combination of rice and beans, Ayikple, Aboboi, Akyeke, kakro, Tuo Zaafi, Kose among others.

He encouraged Ghanaians to consume more of those foods to help them to stay healthy.

He said for one to maximise nutrient absorption, beans must be cooked properly and advised that people consider soaking them overnight to reduce digestive discomfort.

Also, he said some people may experience gas after eating beans due to the presence of raffinose, which can be minimised by soaking and cooking them.

He said there was a variety of beans which all offered various nutritional values and,therefore, called on people to eat varieties to get a wider range of nutrients.

Improve soil fertility

The Executive Director, CIC, Emmanuel Fiagbey, said the celebration of the day was significant to the MM movement because the day fell on a Monday which was a “day in the week which all adherents of the MM practice are expected to abstain from meat and meat products and consume more plant-based meals including legumes for good health and the health of the environment”.

He said his organisation,therefore, capitalised on the celebration to help educate people on the need to consume one particular type of pulses or legume, which was beans.

Aside from the health benefits, Mr Fiagbey said beans contributed to improving and sustaining soil fertility through atmospheric nitrogen fixation.

