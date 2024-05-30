Previous article: Stop taking high calorie energy drinks, they can give you diabetes - Prof Akosa to trotro and long haul drivers [VIDEO]

Korle Bu Teaching Hospital launches centenary paraphernalia

Daily Graphic Health May - 30 - 2024 , 09:24

The Korle Bu Teaching Hospital (KBTH) has launched its 100 years anniversary paraphernalia in Accra.

Advertisement

The Chief Executive, Dr Opoku Ware Ampomah, said the paraphernalia were an embodiment of excellence, unity, family and a sense of belonging to all staff and Ghanaians.

He said the hospital’s operations over the century have positively impacted on majority of Ghanaians in many areas and it calls for celebration rather than reflecting on the few negatives.

“Some people were born in Korle Bu, lived, trained, treated or had a relation treated in Korle Bu, or have done business or visited the hospital, and so you can see that very few in the society would not have been touched”, Dr Ampomah mentioned.

He emphasised that the centenary paraphernalia were made such that it reflected and symbolised the hospital’s operations that it prided itself of. Dr Ampomah also announced that some of the hospital’s partners had agreed to train staff and rehabilitate some of the facility's infrastructure.

This, he said, was to ensure a conducive environment for both staff and patients. He expressed gratitude to staff and partners for their continuous support and participation in the previous anniversary events such as the Clean-up exercise, Fun Games and Korle Bu Goes Old School.

For his part, the hospital’s Board Chairman, Dr David Nkansa-Dwamena, while launching the centenary anniversary paraphernalia, said the commemorative items should remind everyone of the shared purpose and be an inspiration to continue to strive for excellence.

Dr Nkansa-Dwamena paid glowing tribute to countless individuals who contributed and played significant roles in shaping the facility, especially the pioneering doctors, nurses, visionary leaders and other support staff.

Heritage

“The paraphernalia we are unveiling today are more than just commemorative items. They are symbols of our heritage and our unwavering dedication to the hospital’s hopeful future,” the board chairman said.

Among the items launched included cloth, baseball caps, flasks, mugs, branded polo shirts, lapel pins, raindrop polo shirts, raindrop round necks and key rings, and all items can be bought at designated outlets at Korle Bu using an online payment system.

The event was patronised by board members, deans of some of the schools in Korle Bu, directors, heads of department, the Member of Parliament for the Ablekuma South Constituency, Alfred Okoe Vanderpuije, and the NPP Parliamentary Candidate for the Ablekuma South Constituency, Samuel Sarbah Lartey, as well as some of the hospital's suppliers.