Zoomlion Ghana refutes allegations of contract with VRA to fumigate flooded areas

GraphicOnline Oct - 31 - 2023 , 06:51

Zoomlion Ghana Limited has categorically refuted allegations that it has been contracted by the Volta River Authority (VRA) to undertake fumigation of the lower Volta areas affected by the recent controlled spillage from the Akosombo Dam.

The company, in a press statement on October 31, 2023, described the allegations as "misleading, false and unfounded."

The statement, signed by the Communication Directorate of Zoomlion, said that it has not been contracted by VRA to undertake any fumigation activities in the said affected areas.

The statement also noted that Zoomlion had on October 23, 2023, donated relief items worth over 500,000 cedis to the victims of the spillage, and announced its intention to fumigate the areas once the water had receded.

Zoomlion urged the accusers to provide evidence to substantiate their claims and allegations regarding the alleged contract awarded to the company.

The company also reiterated its commitment to upholding its corporate social responsibility and providing steadfast support to the communities in the Volta Region and in other parts of Ghana.

Read the entire statement below;

PRESS STATEMENT BY ZOOMLION GHANA LIMITED

Accra; October 30, 2023- The attention of the Management of Zoomlion Ghana Limited has been drawn to a report on social media dubbed "Ibrahim Mahama, Zoomlion, and Serious Questions for VRA,", which story seek to suggest that Zoomlion Ghana Limited has been contracted by the Volta River Authority (VRA) to undertake fumigation of the lower Volta areas affected by the recent controlled spillage from the Akosombo Dam.

Management categorically refutes this misleading, false and unfounded assertions by one Manasseh Azure Awuni, who has for the past 10 years sought to level various allegations against Zoomlion to no avail.

This recent publication is a demonstration of Manasseh’s clear disregard for journalistic integrity and professional ethics as is expected of a person of his caliber.

We want to emphasize that Zoomlion has not been contracted by VRA to undertake any fumigation activities in the said affected areas, as claimed by Mr. Awuni. His allegations are baseless and lack any factual basis.

It is disheartening that in his pursuit of sensationalism and cheap popularity, Mr. Awuni, has chosen to misrepresent the facts.

On Monday 23rd October 2023, Zoomlion Ghana Limited led by its Executives and Management presented a number of relief items worth over 500,000 cedis to the victims of the spillage. Additonally, a sister company, Ecozoil also donated almost 500 life jackets to the media and rescue team supporting the situation on the ground.

At the same presentation event, the company in addition to the items presented announced its intention to also fumigate the areas once the water had receded.

It is therefore regrettable that Mr. Awuni has chosen to overlook these notable humanitarian efforts undertaken by Zoomlion and its sister companies in support of the flood victims.

A gesture which was widely covered by various media outlets, yet Mr. Awuni chose to disregard these facts and propagate misleading information, and peddle his usual falsehood against the one company that has been at the forefront of keeping Ghana clean, green and healthy, and this is deeply concerning.

Management wishes to challenge Mr. Awuni to provide evidence to substantiate his claims and allegations regarding the alleged contract awarded to our company.

We remain unwavering in our commitment to upholding our corporate social responsibility and providing steadfast support to the communities in the Volta Region and in other way to our mother Ghana, despite the unwarranted distractions caused by such baseless accusations.

We want to reassure all stakeholders that our dedication to serving and uplifting communities remains resolute, and we will continue to prioritize the well-being and support of those in need, irrespective of such false allegations.

Communication Directorate