Engineers & Planners begins dredging in Mepe, Aveyime

Della Russel Ocloo Oct - 31 - 2023 , 06:46

Mining engineering firm, Engineers & Planners, has begun dredging and rechanneling stagnant water in the Mepe and Aveyime communities to hasten the recession of floodwaters.

The company is also resurfacing the roads to St Kizito Senior Technical School, which were damaged by the floods.

The projects are being financed by the company's Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Ibrahim Mahama, to help the affected people recover from the flood disaster occasioned by the spillage of excess water from the Akosombo and Kpong dams.

The dredging works and resurfacing of the roads within the Mepe St Kizito Technical School area which presently houses a number of the displaced people, Mr Mahama said, would remove debris and other hazards from the water, making it safer for people to return to their homes.

The works will also ensure that the roads become passable for the people to commute instead of using canoes to cross over from the holding shelters to town.

Improving water quality

“We also want to ensure that the works will help to improve water quality by reducing the amount of sediment and pollutants in the water in order to reduce the risk of waterborne illnesses and other health problems,” Mr Mahama said.

He expressed the hope that the completion of the works could help in the restoration of businesses and other economic activities that had been disrupted by the spillage.

Mr Mahama, who is also the CEO of Dzata Cement, added that the works would also help to improve the incomes of the displaced people, while reducing the social and emotional distress the situation had brought on them.

Prior to the commencement of the special projects, the CEO of Engineers and Planners also presented relief items for distribution to 20,000 households in the affected communities.

The company also wants to replicate the dredging works and resurfacing of roads in other affected communities in the Oti and Northern regions once they were done with the project in the Volta Region.

Commendation

The Chief Warrior (Avadada) of Mepe, Togbe Azaga, who, together with the Member of Parliament (MP) for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, cut the sod for the commencement of the special projects, commended Mr Mahama and his team for what he described as a timely intervention which would bring permanent relief to people who have been suffering greatly from the effects of the spillage.

The MP also commended the CEO for the generosity and compassion he had attached to the plight of the affected communities.

Mr Ablakwa expressed the hope that the works would help improve the roads in the affected areas and make them passable.