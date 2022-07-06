Youth training body receives support

Zongovation Hub — a non-governmental organisation (NGO) that provides skills training in information communication technology (ICT) for the youth — has received GH¢30,000 in financial support from Allied Consortiums, a South Africa-based civil engineering company, towards the NGO’s training activities for the youth in the country.
Zongovation, an NGO formed in 2018, has trained over 500 youth in website development, mobile app development, digitised media, coding, data management and other ICT related activities over the years.
Group Chairman of Allied Consortiums, Benjamin Kofi Quashie, said the company was motivated to support the NGO because it understood its vision and mission.
He said the gesture was also part of the effort to support social development in the country, hence the decision to provide financial support to the hub to help in the execution of its activities.
Mr Quashie said Allied would continue to support the activities of the hub in future endeavours having opened a branch in Ghana.
Appreciation
The Chief Executive Officer of Allied Consortiums, Isaac Kwame Penni, commended the hub for the support to the youth of the country.
He added that plans were in place for further support for the hub to curb social vices in the country. The Administrative Director of Allied Consortiums, Mrs Nonkazimulo Quashie, urged the youth to take advantage of the training opportunities of the hub to develop their skills, stressing that the world was now driven by ICT and that the youth could not afford to miss the opportunity to take advantage.
The Director of Finance and Administration of Zongovation Hub, Alhassan Khalid, expressed appreciation to Allied Consortiums for supporting his outfit.
He said the hub could have supported more young people to acquire ICT skills, but was constrained by financial resources, adding that the support had come at a perfect time.
He said the funds would be put to judicious use as they sought to train more young men and young women to be financially independent.
Allied Consortium operates in the areas of construction, real estate, mining, ICT services, and oil and gas.