Winneba gets first-ever Circuit Court

Daniel Kenu May - 07 - 2025 , 16:05 2 minutes read

Winneba, the capital of the Effutu Traditional Area, has been inaugurated with its first-ever Circuit Court and a second High Court, in a move aimed at enhancing justice delivery and reducing the burden on litigants who previously had to travel to Swedru or Accra for high-profile cases.

The court complex, situated on a two-acre parcel of land, forms part of a broader infrastructure initiative spearheaded by the Member of Parliament for Effutu Constituency, Mr Alexander Afenyo-Markin.

The enclave also accommodates a new Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) office, a Fire Service station, an Immigration office, a National Health Insurance office, a Divisional Police Headquarters, and a recreational centre.

Equipped with modern digital facilities to fast-track justice delivery, the court complex houses 11 offices with en-suite washrooms, two stores, an armoury, and a police post complete with a holding room for suspects.

Mr Afenyo-Markin, who has previously refurbished numerous dilapidated school buildings, constructed hospitals, and offered scholarships to brilliant but needy students, described the project as part of his broader agenda to transform communities within the constituency—particularly Gyahadze and Gyangyanadze.

“This court facility is historic because law and order are the bedrock of a functioning democracy,” he stated at a ceremony held today (May 7, 2025).

According to him, the establishment of the facility is his contribution toward strengthening the judiciary and fostering hope in the justice system.

“Justice is the foundation of any peaceful and equitable society. This is a one-stop centre for justice delivery and ensures speedy access to justice,” he said. “The law is for all—rich or poor—and this aligns with our broader agenda for developing Effutu.”

Mr Afenyo-Markin also encouraged the private sector to contribute to the execution of development projects across the constituency.

The Justice of the Court of Appeal, Her Ladyship Marian A. G. Jaware, called for a strategic framework to ensure easy access to the courts.

“I’m saying this because, for many, justice is elusive. But we must ensure that everyone benefits from a fair and speedy justice system,” she said.

“Justice is a social contract between the state and the citizenry, and we must safeguard it.”

The Acting Municipal Chief Executive for Effutu, Alhaji Abudulai Alhassan, expressed optimism that the new facility would create employment opportunities and enhance community development.

He further called for a strong maintenance culture to preserve the facility for generations to come.