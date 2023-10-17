Why Duncan-Williams, Eastwood Anaba resigned from National Cathedral Board

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Oct - 17 - 2023 , 18:02

The Founder and General Overseer of the United Denominations of Action Chapel Churches Worldwide, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams together with the President of the Eastwood Anaba Ministries, Rev. Eastwood Anaba have resigned from the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral project in Ghana.

The National Cathedral of Ghana is an elaborate 5000-seater auditorium which was borne out of a pledge, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, then presidential candidate, made ahead of Election 2016.

It was his pledge that if God made him win the 2016 and become President of Ghana, he was going to build a national cathedral to honour God.

The two clergymen were appointed to serve on the Board of Trustees overseeing the construction of the much-talked about National Cathedral.

In their resignation letter, they cited failure on the part of the Cathedral’s Board to appoint an independent accounting firm to audit all public funds contributed to the National Cathedral project.

Archbishop Duncan-Williams and Rev. Eastwood Anaba are of the view that appointing an independent accounting firm to audit the Cathedral’s activities will ensure “transparency and accountability to the Ghanaian people.”

In their resignation letter dated October 12, 2023, Archbishop Duncan-Williams and Rev. Eastwood Anaba said, "Despite our prayers, best hopes and wishes, unfortunately a needed audit to help restore public confidence and trust in this consequential project has not been enacted to the best of our knowledge."

They explained that they wrote to the Board to ensure that the auditing was carried out before the project proceeded but that was not done as promised by the Board.

“Further to the National Cathedral in January 2023 as Trustees of the Board of Trustees we submitted a draft Resolution to the said Board resolving that current activities advancing the construction of Ghana's National Cathedral be deferred until the findings of an audit.

“This deferment included a cessation of activities of the Board of Trustees. Specifically, our Resolution stated, in the spirit and cause of transparency and accountability to the Ghanaian people the current Board of Trustees of The National Cathedral shall appoint an independent accounting firm to audit all public funds contributed to The National Cathedral. This appointment of an auditor shall take place before the deferment of the activities of the Board of Trustees,” they explained.

Attached below is a copy of the resignation letter

We extend our profound salutations to you in the Name of Jesus Christ! As much as we have met many times over the past two years on issues of national significance. you may recall our requests for an appointment with you to specifically discuss the National Cathedral of Ghana—a vision of yours that we share and cherish. We truly understand that the demands of the nation and indeed the world that have been placed upon your shoulders may have prevented the realisation of this meeting.

Further to the National Cathedral in January 2023 as Trustees of the Board of Trustees we submitted a draft Resolution to the said Board resolving that current activities advancing the construction of Ghana's National Cathedral be deferred until the findings of an audit. This deferment included a cessation of activities of the Board of Trustees. Specifically, our Resolution stated, in the spirit and cause of transparency and accountability to the Ghanaian people the current Board of Trustees of The National Cathedral shall appoint an independent accounting firm to audit all public funds contributed to The National Cathedral. This appointment of an auditor shall take place before the deferment of the activities of the Board of Trustees."

Despite our prayers, best hopes and wishes, unfortunately a needed audit to help restore public confidence and trust in this consequential project has not been enacted to the best of our knowledge. Since January 2023, we awaited news, to no avail. regarding the finding of the audit We. therefore, regret that as a matter of conscience and faith, we hereby submit to you our resignation from the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral. We honourably assure you, as we assured the Board of Trustees in January 2023 with the submission of our Resolution, that our action in no way impugns the vision or intent of The National Cathedral. but rather ensures that it is advanced and built on a foundation of integrity. efficiency and quality while garnering and maintaining public trust and support We truly owe this to God and to country.

We remain confident that one day your vision of a National Cathedral of Ghana that provides a "sacred space and infrastructure" for formal religious and other activities in the nation, such as state funerals, presidential inaugural services, and global gatherings that advance faith, peace, reconciliation, stability and a better world, while supporting tourism as a promising pillar of Ghana's economy, will be realised in our lifetime. We believe that you will always stand as the visionary and the architect of this vision and trust that 'a dream deferred is not a dream denied."

Your Excellency, please accept the assurances of our prayers and best wishes and The Board of Trustees of Ghana's National Cathedral for strength and su We thank you for the opportunity to serve our nation

Yours sincerely.