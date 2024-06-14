Next article: GRIDCo, ECG on why electric power consumers should expect power outages in next 3 weeks

WHRO marks World Ocean Day with clean-up exercise

Kweku Zurek Jun - 14 - 2024 , 07:12

Human Resources Organisation (WHRO), an environmental NGO dedicated to building capacity for natural resources protection and conservation has embarked on a clean-up exercise at Ningo- Prampram in the Greater Accra Region.

The maiden edition of the exercise was organized by the NGO to commemorate World Ocean Day which is held on June 8 every year to raise awareness of the vital importance of the ocean in sustaining a healthy planet.

The two-day exercise started with a public awareness campaign at the Prampram Vocational and Technical School at Prampram where students were educated on the effects of poor sanitation especially on the impacts of plastic pollution in the seas well as the importance o f the ocean in conserving wildlife.

Apart from WHRO staff and students from the University of Ghana, other organizations such as the Coastal Association of Neighbourhood, ECOZOIL and the Prampram district Assembly joined members of the community to clean the beaches in the area.

The Executive Director of Wild life and Human Resources Organisation (WHRO), Dr. Andrews Agyekumhene in an interview said there were lots of benefits derived from the sea that has helped in the economic development of countries such as Ghana.

According to him, apart from serving as a tool for economic development in Ghana, the ocean also regulates the climate and offers jobs for majority of the fisher folks whose livelihood largely depend on it.

“We get fish, oil and, gas from the ocean and so conserving it resources is very important especially at a time when all forms of plastic materials are dumped into the sea. Such negative practices would endanger the aquatic plants and animals”.

Dr. Agyekumhene who is an environmental and natural resources expert therefore urged members of the community to promote and embark on practices that protects and conserve the country’s natural resources for a healthy environment for the benefits of present and future generations.

Members of the community at the end of the exercise also thanked the organisation for leading the campaign to clean their communities and promised to adhere to the advice to help sustain the environment.