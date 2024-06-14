Next article: GRIDCo, ECG on why electric power consumers should expect power outages in next 3 weeks

Jospong potential partner in environmental sanitation — Kenyan governors

Daily Graphic Jun - 14 - 2024 , 07:26

A high-level delegation from the Kenyan Council of Governors has expressed confidence in Jospong Group’s capability of partnering with Kenya to address its sanitation challenges.

The delegation said the Jospong Group could become a key partner with Kenya in environmental sanitation. “Partnering with Jospong will help us to improve all aspects of sanitation management in Kenya and enhance the lives of our citizens,” the Wajir County Governor and Vice-Chairperson of the Council of Governors, Ahmed Abdulai, stated.

“We are impressed by Jospong Group’s expertise and achievements in waste management,” he added after a tour of Jospong Group’s plants in Kumasi last Wednesday. After observing the separation process, production of plastic pellets and youth entrepreneurship initiatives by the Jospong Group of Companies (JGC), the Kenyan delegation praised the company’s commitment to environmental sustainability and community well-being.

The General Manager of the Kumasi Compost and Recycling Plant (KCARP), Samuel Ntumy, was optimistic that the visit would yield positive results.

"We are looking forward to further discussions and timelines with them to finalise the arrangements," Mr Ntumy said. Besides KCARP, the Kumasi Waste Water Treatment Plant and the Kumasi Medical Waste facilities, the delegation also visited the Accra Compost and Recycling Plant (ACARP), the Sewerage Systems Ghana Limited (SSGL), Zoomlion’s Pantang Solid Waste Transfer Station, and JA Plantpool, among other key facilities within the Jospong Group.

Potential business

The potential partnership between Jospong Group and the Kenyan Council of Governors is expected to lead to improved sanitation services in Kenya, benefiting millions of citizens.

The delegation is on a five-day mission to study Jospong Group's waste management systems, following Kenyan President William Kipchirchir Samoei Arap Ruto's visit to Ghana in April 2024. The mission aims to foster knowledge sharing and collaboration between the two countries, aligning with the theme: "Driving Investment and Intra-Africa Trade:

The Ghana-Kenya Experience." “This business development mission demonstrates the Kenyan government's admiration for Jospong Group's contributions to Ghana's economy and its desire to replicate similar successes in Kenya.”