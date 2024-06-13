Featured

GRIDCo, ECG on why electric power consumers should expect power outages in next 3 weeks

Graphic.com.gh Jun - 13 - 2024 , 22:43

The Ghana Grid Company LTD (GRIDCo) and the Electricity Company of Ghana, (ECG) has explained that an interruption in electric power supply being experienced in some parts of Ghana is due to a reduction in gas supply from Nigeria.

In a joint press statement issued Thursday evening [June 13, 2024], it was explained that there is a reduction in gas supply from Nigeria since Wednesday, June 12, 2024 and some areas across Ghana have been experiencing interruption in electric power supply.

It said the West Africa Gas Pipeline Company (WAPCo) has explained that the reduction in gas supply was due to maintenance works being undertaken by a gas supplier in Nigeria and it is projected that the works will last three weeks.

GRIDCo and ECG said the maintenance has caused a reduction in overall power generation capacity in Ghana "which could result in load management over the period of the work."

The West African Gas Pipeline Company Limited (WAPCo) in its statement on Wednesday [June 12, 2024] said it was "experiencing a drop in gas volumes available for transportation due to ongoing maintenance works by one of its gas producers in Nigeria."

"One of the producers of the natural gas WAPCo transports from Nigeria has shut down its facility for a three-week maintenance, resulting in a decrease of gas available for WAPCo to transport to customers in Togo, Benin and Ghana. The current situation is entirely out of

WAPCo’s control."

"WAPCo’s continues to transport gas from the Westen Region of Ghana to Tema, also in Ghana, and we expect normalcy to return after the maintenance activities," the statement said.

Attached below is a copy of the joint press statement by GRIDCo and ECG

POWER SUPPLY ISSUES: GAS CHALLENGE FROM NIGERIA

Accra, Thursday, 13th June, 2024

GRIDCo and ECG however, wish to assure the public that we are collaborating with other stakeholders in the power value chain to optimise available resources to ensure minimal impact of the reduction in gas supply on consumers.

GRIDCo and ECG sincerely apologise for the inconvenience caused.