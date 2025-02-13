Featured

We declared Ken Ofori-Atta wanted because he ignored multiple invitations – OSP

Mohammed Ali Feb - 13 - 2025 , 12:55 2 minutes read

The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has defended its decision to declare former Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta a wanted fugitive, stating that his failure to honour multiple invitations demonstrates a lack of seriousness regarding the ongoing investigation.

Speaking in an interview on Channel One TV on Thursday, February 12, 2025, the Director for Strategy, Research, and Communication at the OSP, Sammy Darko dismissed claims that the office was responsible for an alleged raid on Ofori-Atta’s residence.

He denied the allegations, stating that intelligence gathered by the OSP confirmed no involvement. According to him, if the incident did occur, it was either staged or carried out by imposters, but not by the OSP.

Darko also questioned why Ofori-Atta had failed to appear before the OSP, insisting that his reasons for staying away were unconvincing.

"When a law enforcement agency needs you to appear, you are expected to do so unless you are bedridden or physically unable to travel," Darko stated.

"Nothing indicates he is bedridden, and nothing suggests he cannot board a flight back to Ghana. That means he is simply not taking the institution seriously."

Darko emphasised that the OSP had followed due process by formally inviting Ofori-Atta for questioning, but his continued absence left the institution with no choice but to declare him wanted.

"No serious law enforcement agency would accept vague excuses in a criminal case," he added. "If you refuse to cooperate, the necessary measures will be taken to ensure your attendance."

Dismissing suggestions that the OSP was acting outside the law or seeking public attention, Darko insisted that every action taken was legally justified.

"The OSP is not in for fanfare. It is a serious agency, and it operates strictly within the law," he stressed.